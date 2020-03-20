1  of  42
Closings
White House coronavirus task force scheduled to hold Friday briefing

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The White House coronavirus task force is scheduled to hold a briefing at approximately 11:45 A.M. ET, Friday, to provide the latest on the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Led by Vice President Mike Pence, rotating members of the task force take the podium for the briefings, often joined in recent days by President Donald Trump himself.

During Thursday’s meeting, President Donald Trump said he has ordered the FDA to eliminate outdated rules in order to get any possible vaccine on the market quickly.

“Clinical trials are already underway for many new therapies, and we’re working on scaling these to allow many more Americans to access different drugs that have shown really good promise.” 

At Wednesday’s briefing, Trump announced an expansion of Medicare telehealth servicessigned the Defense Production Act and suspended foreclosures and evictions through April.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

 

