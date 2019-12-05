White Claw projects over $1 billion in sales this year

(CNN) — Consumers will spend up to $2.5 billion on alcohol-infused flavored seltzer water this year.

At least, that’s what one company that makes the stuff is forecasting.

Mark Anthony Brands produces the popular White Claw Hard Seltzer drink.

It says it has a 60 percent share of the burgeoning market and predicts more than $1.5 billion in sales before the end of the year.

The company attributes its success to being healthier than many other alcoholic drinks and not confusing customers with too many flavors.

White Claw does plan to add to its six existing varieties, though.

It will add watermelon, lemon and tangerine flavors next year.

Earlier this year, White Claw Seltzer, which is an industry leader, said there was a nationwide shortage of the popular drink.

The company suggests it became the victim of its own success, with demand taking off faster than it expected.

White Claw sales spiked by almost 300 percent in July, compared to the same month last year.

The company says it’s working to increase its supply – but no word yet on when store shelves will be restocked fully.

The White Claw Hard Seltzer craze is reportedly a cultural phenomenon in Ohio, according to The Daring Kitchen.

Tennessee ranked third and Kentucky came in seventh among states that talked about White Claw the most, according to data compiled by The Daring Kitchen, which tracked Twitter geotags during July and August.