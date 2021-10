DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A longtime family-owned restaurant in White Bluff was destroyed in a fire Thursday.

The fire destroyed Hog Heaven off Highway 70.

(Courtesy: Dickson County Fire and Rescue)

(Courtesy: Dickson County Fire and Rescue)

(Courtesy: Dickson County Fire and Rescue)

(Courtesy: Dickson County Fire and Rescue)

(Courtesy: Dickson County Fire and Rescue)

(Courtesy: Dickson County Fire and Rescue)

(Courtesy: Dickson County Fire and Rescue)

(Courtesy: Dickson County Fire and Rescue)

(Courtesy: Dickson County Fire and Rescue)

Dickson County Fire and Rescue reported crews found heavy smoke and flames when they arrived on the scene. No one was injured because the restaurant is closed on Thursdays.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Hog Heaven had been in business for more than 30 years.