‘Whip/Nae Nae’ rapper Silento charged in murder of his cousin

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (WFLA) – Silento, who became known for his song “Watch Me Whip/Nae Nae,” was arrested on murder charges Monday afternoon.

The 23-year-old rapper, whose real name is Ricky Hawk, is accused of shooting and killing his cousin Frederick Rooks last month.

Police responded to a shooting on Deep Shoals Circle on Jan. 21 where they found Rooks in the middle of the street with multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators later connected the shooting to Hawk and arrested him Monday.

Investigators are still working on the motive. Hawk is currently booked in the DeKalb County Jail.

Hawk rocketed to international fame after releasing Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae) in 2015, with the everyone from young children to newscasters imitating his accompanying dance moves after the song went viral.

The official video has been viewed more than 1.7 billion times.