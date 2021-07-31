Which vehicle type is the most popular in each state?

SUVs have steadily grown in popularity to become the nation’s most popular vehicle type. But how popular are SUVs compared to other vehicle categories across the country? Or do some states prefer pickup trucks or traditional passenger cars?
|Most Popular Vehicle Type By State – iSeeCars
|State
|Dominant Vehicle Type
|SUVs
|Cars
|Trucks
|Minivans
|Alabama
|SUVs
|39.9%
|36.6%
|19.5%
|2.5%
|Alaska
|SUVs
|41.1%
|25.2%
|29.5%
|2.2%
|Arizona
|Cars
|39.1%
|42.8%
|14.0%
|2.7%
|Arkansas
|SUVs
|41.1%
|31.5%
|23.5%
|2.3%
|California
|Cars
|35.3%
|49.9%
|10.3%
|2.6%
|Colorado
|SUVs
|48.6%
|30.0%
|17.1%
|2.2%
|Connecticut
|SUVs
|46.7%
|39.4%
|9.4%
|2.3%
|Delaware
|SUVs
|45.5%
|38.7%
|11.3%
|3.0%
|Florida
|Cars
|39.1%
|43.9%
|12.1%
|3.0%
|Georgia
|Cars
|39.3%
|40.6%
|15.6%
|2.6%
|Hawaii
|Cars
|33.0%
|45.6%
|14.2%
|5.2%
|Idaho
|SUVs
|38.7%
|25.7%
|31.1%
|2.4%
|Illinois
|SUVs
|45.4%
|37.9%
|10.8%
|3.8%
|Indiana
|SUVs
|42.6%
|35.3%
|15.9%
|4.3%
|Iowa
|SUVs
|43.8%
|29.3%
|20.5%
|4.5%
|Kansas
|SUVs
|42.3%
|33.9%
|18.3%
|3.7%
|Kentucky
|SUVs
|41.1%
|34.0%
|19.4%
|3.5%
|Louisiana
|SUVs
|38.1%
|36.6%
|22.1%
|2.0%
|Maine
|SUVs
|47.1%
|25.9%
|22.5%
|2.4%
|Maryland
|Cars
|41.9%
|43.4%
|10.0%
|3.2%
|Massachusetts
|SUVs
|49.7%
|35.3%
|10.8%
|2.2%
|Michigan
|SUVs
|48.6%
|27.4%
|18.1%
|3.6%
|Minnesota
|SUVs
|48.1%
|28.0%
|17.9%
|3.9%
|Mississippi
|SUVs
|37.4%
|35.9%
|23.0%
|2.1%
|Missouri
|SUVs
|42.5%
|34.0%
|18.0%
|3.6%
|Montana
|SUVs
|41.3%
|19.1%
|34.6%
|2.2%
|Nebraska
|SUVs
|43.5%
|28.6%
|22.2%
|3.5%
|Nevada
|Cars
|38.0%
|44.4%
|13.3%
|2.4%
|New Hampshire
|SUVs
|47.2%
|30.4%
|17.3%
|2.2%
|New Jersey
|SUVs
|46.8%
|40.5%
|7.8%
|2.6%
|New Mexico
|SUVs
|37.2%
|36.2%
|23.1%
|2.1%
|New York
|SUVs
|49.1%
|34.6%
|11.4%
|2.9%
|North Carolina
|SUVs
|41.2%
|38.2%
|15.7%
|2.9%
|North Dakota
|SUVs
|46.1%
|20.6%
|28.5%
|3.2%
|Ohio
|SUVs
|42.2%
|37.1%
|14.8%
|3.8%
|Oklahoma
|SUVs
|39.2%
|31.9%
|24.2%
|2.6%
|Oregon
|SUVs
|39.4%
|36.9%
|18.3%
|3.0%
|Pennsylvania
|SUVs
|46.9%
|34.9%
|13.6%
|2.8%
|Rhode Island
|SUVs
|45.8%
|35.2%
|14.2%
|2.2%
|South Carolina
|SUVs
|41.3%
|36.6%
|17.6%
|2.9%
|South Dakota
|SUVs
|43.9%
|20.7%
|30.2%
|3.4%
|Tennessee
|SUVs
|41.4%
|35.8%
|17.9%
|3.1%
|Texas
|SUVs
|39.9%
|37.5%
|19.0%
|2.1%
|Utah
|SUVs
|40.6%
|35.2%
|18.8%
|3.9%
|Vermont
|SUVs
|44.0%
|28.3%
|24.2%
|2.1%
|Virginia
|Cars
|40.9%
|41.5%
|12.4%
|3.4%
|Washington
|SUVs
|39.2%
|39.0%
|17.1%
|2.9%
|West Virginia
|SUVs
|45.4%
|27.4%
|23.5%
|2.4%
|Wisconsin
|SUVs
|46.9%
|28.2%
|19.3%
|4.0%
|Wyoming
|SUVs
|39.5%
|19.2%
|37.2%
|1.8%
- SUVs are the most popular vehicle type in 42 of 50 states, while cars account for the remaining eight states.
- Pickup trucks are not the most popular vehicle type in any state and have the highest share in Wyoming at 37.2 percent.
- Massachusetts has the highest share of SUVs, which comprise 49.7 percent of the state’s vehicle share.
- Passenger cars are the most popular vehicle type in states with temperate climates.
- California has the highest share of cars at 49.9 percent.
- Hawaii is the state that has the lowest share of SUVs, but the vehicle still accounts for one-third of the state’s vehicles. The state also has the highest share of minivans, at 5.3 percent.
More from iSeeCars.com:
Methodology:
iSeeCars.com analyzed over 1.5 million used car sales from July 2020 through June 2021. The shares of trucks, suvs, passenger cars (defined as sedans, coupes, convertibles, hatchbacks, and wagons), and minivans within each US state were calculated and used as ranking metrics across states.
This article, Which Vehicle Type is Most Popular in Each State?, originally appeared on iSeeCars.com