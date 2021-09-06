Which state has the most luxury cars?

(iSeeCars) – Luxury cars account for 19.9 percent of all vehicle sales in the United States. Buyers are drawn to luxury vehicles for reasons including extra features, enhanced driving performance, and advanced technology. There’s also the prestige that comes with driving a car with a luxury nameplate that helps justify paying the extra cost.

Regardless of the reason for owning a luxury vehicle, some states attract more luxury car buyers than others. In which states do the most drivers choose luxury vehicles? iSeeCars.com analyzed over 8.3 million car sales to find out.​

Ranking of States by Share of Luxury Cars – iSeeCars Study Rank State % Share of Luxury Cars 1 California 28.2% 2 New Jersey 26.8% 3 Florida 25.3% 4 Connecticut 23.7% 5 Georgia 23.0% 6 Hawaii 22.7% 7 Texas 22.6% 8 Nevada 22.3% 9 Maryland 22.3% 10 Arizona 21.8% 11 Illinois 21.8% 12 New York 21.4% 13 Virginia 20.8% 14 Rhode Island 20.7% 15 Massachusetts 20.4% Overall Average 19.9% 16 Washington 19.5% 17 Colorado 19.1% 18 North Carolina 18.9% 19 Oregon 18.6% 20 Delaware 17.0% 21 Alabama 16.5% 22 South Carolina 16.4% 23 Louisiana 16.3% 24 Pennsylvania 16.3% 25 Tennessee 15.9% 26 New Hampshire 15.1% 27 Missouri 14.6% 28 Ohio 14.4% 29 Kansas 14.1% 30 Mississippi 14.0% 31 Oklahoma 13.8% 32 Indiana 13.8% 33 Michigan 13.7% 34 Minnesota 13.6% 35 New Mexico 13.4% 36 Utah 13.2% 37 Arkansas 13.0% 38 Kentucky 12.6% 39 Wisconsin 12.4% 40 Nebraska 11.8% 41 Iowa 10.7% 42 Alaska 10.4% 43 Maine 10.3% 44 South Dakota 8.7% 45 Idaho 8.7% 46 North Dakota 8.0% 47 Vermont 8.0% 48 West Virginia 7.9% 49 Montana 7.8% 50 Wyoming 7.5%

California is the state with the most luxury cars, with luxury vehicles accounting for 28.2 percent of the state’s vehicle share.

The state with the lowest share of used luxury cars is Wyoming at 7.5 percent.

Fifteen states have more luxury cars than average, with nine of the 15 being East Coast states.

The states with the lowest share of luxury cars tend to be the states that are the least densely populated.

Methodology:

iSeeCars analyzed over 8.3 million used cars sold between February and July 2021. The number of cars from a luxury brand sold in each state was aggregated and expressed as a percentage share.

This article, Which State Has the Most Luxury Cars?, originally appeared on iSeeCars.com.