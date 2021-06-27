Where’s the largest gaming community in US?

In this Sept. 23, 2014 photo, Robert Morris University Illinois freshmen from left, Sondra Burrows, Brian Rodonis and Alex Chapman practice playing the video game “League of Legends” with their collegiate teammates at their on-campus training facility in Chicago. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Gaming has reached a new high score in popularity, with 3 out of 4 Americans playing video games, according to a 2020 study.

But which states have the largest gaming communities per capita?

According to GetCenturyLink, Maryland was No. 1, with the most gaming Meetup groups. New Jersey was a close second in regard to gaming communities, followed by California and Texas respectively.

Six factors were considered when tabulating the results. They include:

Population demographics

Number of gaming conventions

Number of social gaming groups

Average internet download speed

Percentage of residents that own computers

Access to 5G coverage

Maryland, which is No. 3 for 5G coverage with an average of 53%, has more than 39% of its population in the age range that makes up most of the gaming population.

California had the largest number of gaming conventions and Comic-Cons of any state. New York had the most Meetup gaming groups, Utah had the highest percentage of residents with computers and New Jersey had the most 5G coverage.

The state with the smallest gaming communities per capita was West Virginia, followed by Maine (49th), Vermont (48th) and Montana (47th).

The rankings were determined by evaluating the number of state residents between the ages of 15 and 44, the age group that makes up the largest gaming demographic, according to a report done by ESA.