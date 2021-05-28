Movies in the Park: Where to watch free movies in Middle Tennessee this summer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for some free family fun around Nashville? How about a movie night under the stars! We’ve put together a list of some of the different events you can check out this summer.

And parents, if you want, you can end up seeing Frozen 2 at least three different times this summer for free! Though you might not be as excited about that as your kids could potentially be. But there are plenty of other films too!

Clarksville

Clarksville Parks & Recreation is hosting Movies in the Park this summer. The event takes place once a month through September. Movies begin at sunset at Heritage Park in June & July, and Liberty Park in August & September. (Read More)

Movie Schedule

June 12: Sing!

July 24: Frozen 2

August 7: Remember the Titans

September 25: Hocus Pocus

Franklin

Franklin’s free summer movie series takes place once a month at Pinkerton Park through August. The movies begin at 8 p.m. or at sunset with concessions available for purchase. (Read More)

Movie Schedule

June 18: Frozen 2

July 16: An American Tail: Fievel Goes West

August 13: Hotel Transylvania 3

La Vergne

La Vergne’s Movies in the Park series takes place on the second Friday of each month through August at Veterans Memorial Park. The show starts at 7 p.m.

The June 11 movie is Tom & Jerry. The rest of the summer’s schedule is currently TBD.

Mt. Juliet

Mt. Juliet Parks & Recreation’s free movie series takes place on the first Friday of each month through October at the Charlie Daniels Park amphitheater. Start times vary each month and concessions will be available for purchase. (Read More)

Movie Schedule

June 4: Wizard of Oz (8:30 p.m.)

July 2: The Croods: A New Age (8:15 p.m.)

August 6: The War with Grandpa (8 p.m.)

September 3: Facing the Giants (7:15 p.m.)

October 1: Frankenstein 1931 (6:30 p.m.)

Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro Parks & Recreation’s annual Movies Under the Stars series is back for 2021 to give you a chance to catch free family-friendly films each week through July. And you don’t just have one chance, you have four. Each week’s film is played at four different locations and nights, giving you and your family the ability to watch a movie together for free, even if your free time might be limited. (Read More)

Movies Under the Stars Locations

Movies begin at 8:30 p.m. at all locations

Monday: Barfield Crescent Park

Thursday: Richard Siegel Neighborhood Park

Friday: Cason Trailhead

Saturday: Fountains at Gateway

Movie Schedule

June 7: Trolls World Tour

June 14: UglyDolls

June 21: The War with Grandpa

June 28: Wonder Park

July 5: Abominable

July 12: Onward

July 19: The Croods: A New Age

July 26: The Secret Garden

Nashville

Nashville’s Movies in the Park returns for the 27th season of free fun! The event takes place each Thursday in the month of June at Elmington Park. The movies start at sundown, but you can head down to the park each week, starting at 5 p.m., for food trucks and games. (Read More)

Movie Schedule

June 3: Frozen 2

June 10: Little Women (2019)

June 17: Thor: Ragnarok

June 24: 9 to 5

Springfield

Springfield Parks & Recreation is bringing you Free Movie Fridays all summer long. You can catch free, family-friendly movies on the third Friday of every month through September. The event takes place at Robertson County Fairgrounds at 7:30 p.m. each month. (Read More)

Movie Schedule