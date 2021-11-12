The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved.

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Tennessee are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Tennessee in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#30. Oregon

– Moved from Tennessee to Oregon in 2019: 1,113

— 0.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Oregon to Tennessee in 2019: 1,453

— #15 most common destination from Oregon

Drobinson // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Oklahoma

– Moved from Tennessee to Oklahoma in 2019: 1,143

— 0.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Oklahoma to Tennessee in 2019: 935

— #22 most common destination from Oklahoma

Canva

#28. Minnesota

– Moved from Tennessee to Minnesota in 2019: 1,262

— 0.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Minnesota to Tennessee in 2019: 1,215

— #23 most common destination from Minnesota

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Wisconsin

– Moved from Tennessee to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,294

— 0.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Wisconsin to Tennessee in 2019: 1,188

— #22 most common destination from Wisconsin

Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Kansas

– Moved from Tennessee to Kansas in 2019: 1,316

— 0.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Kansas to Tennessee in 2019: 1,204

— #19 most common destination from Kansas

randy andy // Shutterstock

#25. Nevada

– Moved from Tennessee to Nevada in 2019: 1,372

— 0.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Nevada to Tennessee in 2019: 2,101

— #15 most common destination from Nevada

Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Utah

– Moved from Tennessee to Utah in 2019: 1,622

— 1.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Utah to Tennessee in 2019: 1,240

— #18 most common destination from Utah

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#23. Massachusetts

– Moved from Tennessee to Massachusetts in 2019: 1,933

— 1.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Massachusetts to Tennessee in 2019: 1,109

— #27 most common destination from Massachusetts

Pedro Szekely // flickr

#22. Louisiana

– Moved from Tennessee to Louisiana in 2019: 1,948

— 1.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Louisiana to Tennessee in 2019: 1,964

— #10 most common destination from Louisiana

DPPed// Wikimedia

#21. Arizona

– Moved from Tennessee to Arizona in 2019: 2,253

— 1.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Arizona to Tennessee in 2019: 1,457

— #29 most common destination from Arizona

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#20. Illinois

– Moved from Tennessee to Illinois in 2019: 2,518

— 1.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Illinois to Tennessee in 2019: 8,607

— #12 most common destination from Illinois

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#19. Pennsylvania

– Moved from Tennessee to Pennsylvania in 2019: 2,564

— 1.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Tennessee in 2019: 1,833

— #25 most common destination from Pennsylvania

Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#18. Washington

– Moved from Tennessee to Washington in 2019: 3,115

— 2.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Washington to Tennessee in 2019: 3,821

— #15 most common destination from Washington

Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Indiana

– Moved from Tennessee to Indiana in 2019: 3,169

— 2.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Indiana to Tennessee in 2019: 5,630

— #9 most common destination from Indiana

Canva

#16. Arkansas

– Moved from Tennessee to Arkansas in 2019: 3,237

— 2.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Arkansas to Tennessee in 2019: 5,252

— #3 most common destination from Arkansas

TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#15. Missouri

– Moved from Tennessee to Missouri in 2019: 4,106

— 2.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Missouri to Tennessee in 2019: 2,492

— #16 most common destination from Missouri

Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#14. South Carolina

– Moved from Tennessee to South Carolina in 2019: 4,184

— 2.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from South Carolina to Tennessee in 2019: 4,872

— #7 most common destination from South Carolina

Canva

#13. Ohio

– Moved from Tennessee to Ohio in 2019: 4,196

— 2.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Ohio to Tennessee in 2019: 5,547

— #12 most common destination from Ohio

PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#12. Michigan

– Moved from Tennessee to Michigan in 2019: 4,489

— 2.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Michigan to Tennessee in 2019: 6,548

— #7 most common destination from Michigan

Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#11. Virginia

– Moved from Tennessee to Virginia in 2019: 5,310

— 3.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Virginia to Tennessee in 2019: 8,040

— #11 most common destination from Virginia

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#10. New York

– Moved from Tennessee to New York in 2019: 5,513

— 3.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from New York to Tennessee in 2019: 6,594

— #16 most common destination from New York

Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#9. Colorado

– Moved from Tennessee to Colorado in 2019: 5,549

— 3.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Colorado to Tennessee in 2019: 4,674

— #13 most common destination from Colorado

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#8. California

– Moved from Tennessee to California in 2019: 5,863

— 3.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from California to Tennessee in 2019: 11,874

— #17 most common destination from California

Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#7. Kentucky

– Moved from Tennessee to Kentucky in 2019: 8,070

— 5.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Kentucky to Tennessee in 2019: 11,500

— #3 most common destination from Kentucky

Canva

#6. Mississippi

– Moved from Tennessee to Mississippi in 2019: 9,192

— 5.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Mississippi to Tennessee in 2019: 12,011

— #1 most common destination from Mississippi

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Texas

– Moved from Tennessee to Texas in 2019: 9,833

— 6.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Texas to Tennessee in 2019: 15,068

— #10 most common destination from Texas

Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#4. North Carolina

– Moved from Tennessee to North Carolina in 2019: 9,970

— 6.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from North Carolina to Tennessee in 2019: 13,551

— #7 most common destination from North Carolina

M Floyd // Flickr

#3. Alabama

– Moved from Tennessee to Alabama in 2019: 9,970

— 6.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Alabama to Tennessee in 2019: 6,294

— #4 most common destination from Alabama

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Florida

– Moved from Tennessee to Florida in 2019: 14,573

— 9.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Florida to Tennessee in 2019: 21,539

— #5 most common destination from Florida

Canva

#1. Georgia

– Moved from Tennessee to Georgia in 2019: 17,210

— 11.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Georgia to Tennessee in 2019: 12,668

— #7 most common destination from Georgia