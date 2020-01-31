Where is Baby Andrew? No signs of missing Florida newborn

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – There is no evidence that proves a missing Florida newborn is in Pasco County after he was reportedly kidnapped by his father this week, authorities said.

On Wednesday, Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said child’s father, Ernesto Caballeiro, 49, was found dead in a wooded area in Blanton from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

An Amber Alert had been issued that morning by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for Caballeiro’s son, 1-week-old Andrew Caballeiro. The FDLE said the child was missing from Miami after he was taken from the scene of a triple murder.

Miami police suspect Caballeiro kidnapped the baby after shooting and killing the child’s mother, grandmother and great-grandmother in Miami-Dade, the Miami Herald reported.

Investigators say Caballeiro arrived in Pasco County about four and a half hours after leaving the scene. His van was found on Jessamine Road and his body was found about 50 yards away.

Investigators found some old receipts and a pacifier in the van, but “there [was] no sign of the baby,” Nocco said.

“After an exhaustive search of the area identified by Sheriff Nocco in last night’s press conference, there has been NO evidence discovered at the scene that confirms Andrew Caballeiro was with Ernesto Caballeiro in Pasco County,” Pasco County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Amanda Hunter said in a press release.

On Wednesday night, Nocco said a caller reported seeing a blonde woman with Caballeiro, but investigators later said the woman may have simply stopped to check on the vehicle and was not directly involved in the case.

“The most promising investigative leads to the whereabouts of Baby Andrew remain within Miami Dade County at this time,” Hunter added. “We are following up on any information reported to the Pasco Sheriff’s Office and are working closely with the Miami Dade Police Department to ensure all leads are thoroughly investigated.”

Those with information regarding the child’s whereabouts can call the FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-356-4774 or the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-471-2400 or 911.