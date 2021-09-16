‘Where are their parents?’ Kids go on brazen crime spree from East Nashville to Hermitage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say three juveniles from 12 to 15 years old committed a number of crimes within just a matter of hours Monday.

The crimes span from East Nashville to Hermitage and include stolen cars, attempted armed robberies and shots fired.

Metro police say the attempted armed robberies on Monday began at the Shell gas station on Shelby Avenue in East Nashville just before 10 a.m. The suspects moved to Hermitage by 1:30 p.m. where police say a man saw the young men rummaging through his car at a strip mall on Old Hickory Boulevard. A confrontation turned into a physical fight with one of the juveniles firing a shot, striking the victim’s car before they drove off.

“It is very bold in the middle of the day. Normally this wouldn’t happen during the day; it usually happens at night,” Lacey Baskin, who lives in the area explained.

While the parking lot has police cameras and security signs, shoppers say crime in the strip mall isn’t uncommon.

“It’s not the first time actually. You know, I’ve been in the middle of a robbery at O’clock a year ago right here,” said Marcela Brychta who was getting groceries.

It’s these types of incidents that led Brychta to carry.

“I am protected myself. You know I’m not okay with it, but I have to,” she said.

About 10 minutes after the three kids left the strip mall, police say the same suspects were at the Waterford Landing Apartments on Old Hickory Boulevard. That’s where police say they were seen pulling on car door handles and demanding a woman’s purse.

A resident there told News 2 that crime seems to be on the rise at the complex as he shared an email from management alerting them of Monday’s armed robbery and offering safety tips.

Police say the suspects left the apartments in two vehicles, including a car that was reported stolen earlier Monday morning from a Mapco in East Nashville.

Trinity Smith says the news is frightening, yet heartbreaking.

“Where are their parents? That’s the question, where are their parents?” she asked.

Smith fears someone is going to get hurt as these young kids make big, brazen, criminal decisions.

“With the new gun laws like the whole, anybody can basically carry a gun. That kind of set this whole thing up and I think it’s only going to get worse because of that,” she said.

A detective tracking a stolen Chevrolet Camaro in East Nashville led police to the three juveniles. The 14-year-old was charged with three counts of attempted aggravated robbery and vehicle theft. The 15-year-old is currently charged with vehicle theft and juvenile handgun possession.