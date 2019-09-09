When will we see peak fall color in Middle Tennessee?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It may be hot outside right now, but fall is just around the color.

School is back in, football season is underway and pumpkin spice lattes are back on the menu, all that’s missing now is those beautiful fall colors. The question is, when will the leaves start to turn?

The answer to that question is, it depends. Typically the peak for fall leaves is the last week of October, often around Halloween. However, conditions have to be just right for that to happen.

For vibrant Fall Foliage, you need a wet spring, less sunlight, and cool Fall mornings.

This past spring we were 2.15 inches below average for rainfall, so it wasn’t exactly a wet spring. Less sunlight, of course, is guaranteed, but what about cool fall mornings?

The Climate Prediction Center is predicting a warmer than average fall season this year. So what does that mean for foliage in Middle Tennessee?



The current fall foliage forecast has peak happening a little later than usual this year.

The current foliage forecast has our leaves changing and peaking this year in the first couple of weeks of November here in Middle Tennessee.

For those leaf peepers who are planning on making a trip out east to The Smokey Mountains, you can count on the leaves changing a little earlier.

For East Tennessee, we’ll start to see the leaves changing in the last week of October and the peak during the first week of November.

Heading to West Tennessee? The leaves will start to change at the beginning of November and reach peak by the second and third weeks of November, just in time for Thanksgiving.



The current predictions for peak color can be viewed here.