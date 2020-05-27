When can hay farmers make hay while the sun shines?

Mt. Juliet, Tenn. (WKRN) – We all know how wet it has been this spring. For this month, there have only been nine days that rain wasn’t measured in Nashville.

May Rainfall in Nashville

This is a picture of a very wet hay field in Wilson County.

Hay farmers need to cut their hay and have few days to let it dry out before they can roll it up or bail it.

So when can hay farmers get to work?

Finally, this weekend!

By Friday evening, a frontal system will finally sweep the air clean, and keep rain chances away through early next week.