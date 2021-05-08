Wheelchair-bound man killed in hit & run in Nashville, police search for vehicle involved

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for the vehicle in a deadly hit and run involving a wheelchair-bound man in Nashville.

It happened on Westchester Drive at Devonshire Drive Friday night.

According to a release from Metro police, the 72-year-old victim lived in the area. He was heading southwest on Westchester Drive in his wheelchair on the right side of the roadway around 5:15 p.m. when he was hit from behind by a vehicle.

A white part was recovered from the scene. Metro police said the vehicle is expected to have significant front-end damage.

The victim died shortly after arriving at a local hospital and police are trying to locate his next of kin.

Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.