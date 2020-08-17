What’s the point? Bars struggle with decision to reopen with only 25 patrons

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — Bars on Broadway can now reopen, but you won’t see the typical crowds in downtown Nashville.

With a capacity at just 25 patrons at a time, several owners have asked, “With no profit, what’s the point?”

Bars have been closed for more than a month now, and many are choosing not to reopen.

“I was ready to throw in the towel,” Geoff Reid said, owner of The Local Nashville. “It’s not worth it, doing this back and forth, back and forth.”

The Local Nashville opened in 2017. So far in 2020, Reid has had to close his doors for a total of 3.5 months. “We’ve lost all we have accomplished in those three years.”

Monday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. Reid opened his doors again, hoping to help his employees make money, though he’s certain he won’t make a profit.

“We won’t even come close to breaking even,” Reid said, adding he has to start somewhere.

So far this year, Reid has lost around $100,000, not to mention a loss of $400,000 in sales.

“You can only lose so much money in a year,” Reid said.

That’s why other bars in the area, like Loser’s Bar & Grill and Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge are choosing not to reopen because the limitation would not cover the overhead costs of staffing and utilities.

News 2 reached out to both Barrett Hobbs, a Honky Tonk owner and Jamie White, with Pearl Diver. Below are their responses to reopening.

