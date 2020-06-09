What’s left of Cristobal to impact the Midwest and Canada

Cristobal made landfall as a Tropical Storm on the southern Coast of Louisana Sunday evening bringing flooding rains and storm surge exceeding 6 feet in a few areas along the coast.

Flooding in Dauphin Island, Alabama led to the closure of the west side of the island and many vehicles were evacuated as waters surged. Sections of highway along the Mississippi Coastline also had to be closed due to flooding.

Here in Tennessee, it was a wet day, with the heaviest rain falling in the western part of the state. Police in Collierville in Shelby County tweeting a picture of street flooding.

– Traffic Alert



Fleming Road is closed between Shelby Drive and Collierville Road due to flooding. Please avoid this area for the next few hours. pic.twitter.com/CgzTCDYIuQ — Collierville Police (@colliervillepd) June 9, 2020

Flash flooding and brief spin-up tornadoes are usually the main threats as tropical systems move inland. Much of the Mid West and even portions of Canada are on alert as what’s left of Cristobal moves north. more on that at 6.

Cristobal has been an unusual storm from the beginning. It became the earlier third named storm in the Atlantic Basin on record and it’s likely to become the farthest north and west tropical system on record.

Only 3 tropical systems have tracked across Wisconsin since records began. The remnants of Cristobal will be the fourth. #swiwx pic.twitter.com/ke3cRadX8V — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMKX) June 8, 2020

Through tonight, the remnants of Cristobal will continue to track through the mid-west bringing the threat of tornadoes as well as torrential rain. Something that’s very interesting is that only three tropical systems have tracked through Wisconsin on record. The remnants of Cristobal will be the fourth on record.

As Cristobal tracks into Canada tomorrow it is expected to retain some of its tropical characteristics. It’s also expected to merge with a large upper-level storm system within the next 24 to 36 hours.