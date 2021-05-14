Whataburger submits site plan for Lebanon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell announced Whataburger officially submitted site plans to place a location in Lebanon.

According to the mayor, the Texas burger chain submitted the plans on April 21 and they will be reviewed at the city’s planning commission meeting on May 25. Whataburger’s submitted plan includes a 3,700 square foot building with a double lane drive-thru.

“I think the residents and community of Lebanon will be excited to welcome Whataburger. People throughout Texas consider this to be the best hamburger ever! Lebanon residents tell me all the time we need more restaurant choices and I promise I am working very hard to make that happen. We have made new restaurant recruitment and economic development a priority. I am excited about Whataburger wanting to be in Lebanon and I believe if you are looking at expanding in Middle Tennessee, then I think you should consider our city,” Mayor Bell said.

The proposed location for the business is 608 Cumberland Street in front of Lowe’s.