Whataburger site plan in Lebanon approved by planning commission

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell told News 2 the city’s planning commission has approved the plan to place a Whataburger location in town.

In May, News 2 reported Whataburger officially submitted plans for a new location there.

Bell said the Texas burger chain submitted the plans on April 21. The approved plan includes a 3,700 square foot building with a double lane drive-thru.

“I think the residents and community of Lebanon will be excited to welcome Whataburger. People throughout Texas consider this to be the best hamburger ever! Lebanon residents tell me all the time we need more restaurant choices and I promise I am working very hard to make that happen. We have made new restaurant recruitment and economic development a priority. I am excited about Whataburger wanting to be in Lebanon and I believe if you are looking at expanding in Middle Tennessee, then I think you should consider our city,” Mayor Bell said.

The confirmed location for the business is 608 Cumberland Street in front of Lowe’s. No other updates have been released at this time.