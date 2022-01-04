HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – After days of teasing, Whataburger has revealed a “Limited Batch” ketchup flavor.

The new flavor is called Spicy Ketchup Limited Batch #2. The new ketchup has hot sauce mixed in, according to the label seen in the announcement.

It's HERE! Introducing the all-new Spicy Ketchup Limited Batch #2! This new batch won’t last long, so get it while you can – your fries will thank you. pic.twitter.com/m3B1liMU4O — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) January 3, 2022

The Texas-based burger chain had its social media followers on edge for days, as they hinted that a new flavor of sauce was on its way. Whataburger social media posts used flame emojis and the words “heating up,” while leaving followers to guess what the flavor was and promising they would reveal the flavor soon.

Guesses ranged from keto ketchup to mayo mixed with ketchup.

The ketchup is not here to stay; Whataburger says to try the flavor “while you can.”

Whataburger has hundreds of U.S. locations across 12 states with the newest location opening in Hermitage Wednesday.