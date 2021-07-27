Whataburger announces second location in Lebanon

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A second Whataburger location is coming to Wilson County.

According to a Facebook post from the City of Lebanon, Whataburger made the announcement Tuesday. The second location will be at 450 TN Highway 109.

“We have worked with them to find two good locations around the city for their Middle Tennessee expansion,” said Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell.

The other location will be located at 621 South Cumberland Street. Both Whataburger locations are expected to be completed by mid-2022.

“With the recent announcement that Publix will be building on Hwy. 109, the corridor is an attractive place for businesses to serve the residents who live in that area of town.” Mayor Bell said.

No other information was immediately released.