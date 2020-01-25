What the Tech? Tik Tok

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The outlet challenge is just the latest viral video challenge on Tik Tok. Teenagers are recording themselves dropping a penny behind a wall-charger.

Of course, it pops and sparks and sometimes knocks out the power. Fire department officials from across the country issued warnings about the prank, saying it can cause a fire behind the wall that you might not notice until it’s too late. It isn’t the first careless Tik Tok challenge to go viral.

Last summer, people were posting videos of themselves jumping out of moving cars to dance alongside of it. It was so popular the NTSB issued a warning. This week’s viral challenge is people eating cereal out of other people’s mouths. Challenges are posted frequently followed by hundreds or even thousands of videos from other users.



