What the Tech? Tech toys for kids

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Kids in kindergarten and elementary school do not need smartphones.

If they want to play games and watch videos there are several tablets out there made just for their age group.

For Verizon customers there’s the Gizmo Tablet.

It has around 300 learning apps. It’ll connect to the internet but parents always have control.



Tripp Elliot loves the Alcatel Joy Tab Kids.

It comes loaded with games and cartoons and connects to the internet but don’t let that scare you.

It has parental controls. Games and videos stimulate Tripp’s mind, while easing his parents. The Joy Tab Kids works on the T-Mobile network.

For kids who love to build and create there’s Botzees, a kit where they can design and build an actual robot.

The Boolean Box has all the pieces need to build a computer.

It’s for girls 5 and up. They’ll learn how to code, build and make animations among other things.

They’re taught online using YouTube and other instructions.

It may sound too difficult to you, but kids these days can pick up these things quickly.

A gift like this can really last a lifetime.