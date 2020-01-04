What the Tech? Tech that died in the teens

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WRKN)– Tech companies are getting ready to release hundreds of new products at the consumer electronics show this upcoming week in Las Vegas.

It’s always exciting to see what’s new, but some of those interesting inventions never make it to your home.

The decade of the 2000-teens was an important time for tech.

Many of the things we use every day…maybe every minute were introduced between 2010 and 2020, but some tech gadgets just never took off.

TV manufacturers fell in love with 3D TV. They hit the market with new models in the early part of the decade, but cost and a lack of content caused consumers to look elsewhere.

Perhaps the biggest disappointment for movie fans in the last ten years was MoviePass. The all-you-can watch subscription service was a victim of its own success.

$25 a month to see 1 movie a day. The company never made deals with theaters and had to purchase each ticket full-price.

MoviePass changed its terms over and over to stay afloat but pulled the plug a little over a year after its big splash.Google unveiled its Google Glass smart glasses in 2013 allowing users to take photos, get directions and sort of read messages through a tiny screen.

Priced at around $1500, it never seemed like more than an oddity.

Glass isn’t dead, but Google is focusing on its use in the workplace rather than with curious consumers.

When the 2000-teens started, 85 million people carried Blackberry phones. Consumers soon switched to the iPhone and full-glass screen Android devices. Blackberry released a new phone in 2017.

But no one seemed to care. It’s still in business but its phones are mostly in India.

Amazon and Microsoft also tried to get in the phone business.

Neither did well and were killed soon after they were released.

So what will be the big stories of the roaring 20s in tech?

We’ll get a good idea at CES, the consumer electronics show next week in Las Vegas. I’ll be there taking a look at some of the exciting things we may still be talking about, in 2030.

