What the Tech? Tech gifts for grandparents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Tech gadgets are hot items again this holiday.

Electronics are expected to be among the top gifts for people of all ages.

But– it can be a little tricky giving a tech gadget to someone who doesn’t use that many tech gadgets.



Our consumer technology reporter Jamey Tucker has gathered some gizmo’s that check all the boxes.

62% of seniors are on Facebook.

A Facebook Portal will keep you connected no matter where they live.

Similar to Facetime, the desktop video screen uses face recognition to keep the person on camera if they move across the room.

If someone else comes into the room, the camera zooms out. So it feels more like you’re actually there.

The calls are placed using Facebook Messenger or What’s App so you can use a smartphone or tablet.

It has Alexa built-in so there’s more functionality than just video calling.This gadget has impressed some older relatives who complain about not being able to understand what someone’s saying on TV.

The ZVox AccuVoice soundbar will lower the sound of car chases, explosions and music and boosts the volume of what the actors are saying.

Listen to the difference: You have control of how much you need to raise the dialogue.

And it’s a good surround sound speaker if you want the full effect of a the movie’s soundtrack.

It connects with just the optical cable.

If they’re always asking for pictures, a digital picture frame makes a great gift.

Nixplay and PhotoSpring allow you to send new pictures to their frame from your smartphone.

You can even set it up so that every photo you take is uploaded to their frame automatically.

Not that that’s a good idea.

Best of all once they’re set up they don’t have to continually be turned on and re-connected to Bluetooth.

They just work.

That’s What the Tech? I’m Jamey Tucker