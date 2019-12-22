What the Tech? Stocking stuffers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Some of the best Christmas presents don’t come in big boxes, and we’re not even talking about jewelry.

Tech gadgets that are small in size can be big in terms of how useful they are to the person getting them.

It isn’t impossible to stuff thousands of movies in their Christmas stockings.

An amazon Firestick not only streams Netflix, Hulu, Amazon and other streaming services, but it has free movies and TV shows from Pluto and IMDB and youtube.

Smartphone shutterbugs will love this tiny gadget.

The Kingston bolt is a flash drive that connects to an iPhone’s lightning port, so you can download all of your photos and videos easily and transfer them to a computer.

The gift of an additional level of security is invaluable. A Yubikey uses a person’s fingerprint to unlock their google account using 2-factor authentication.

Google makes them too.

A smartphone case makes a nice stocking stuffer, but if they’ve already got their favorite, maybe they’d prefer a phone grip.

The love handle attaches to any case, it’s a loop that makes it much easier to hold on to the phone.

I like it because it’s low-profile and will still slip into your pocket.

Charging a phone in the car requires an adapter and if they’re an amazon prime member, the Roav car charger puts Alexa in the vehicle.

She’ll answer questions, play music from Amazon Prime and read audiobooks.

Everyone needs charging cables but which one?

The Anker Powerline cable has micro USB, USB c, and a lightning jack.

Just change them out with the attached connectors.

If they spend a lot of time in front of a computer, a pair of computer glasses will be used over and over again.

These from Gunnar Optics blocks harmful computer blue light which can make our eyes tired and can keep us awake at night.

None of these gadgets require batteries, but speaking of that–batteries are always good stocking stuffers too.

