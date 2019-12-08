What the Tech? Home entertainment gift ideas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Christmas is just around the corner, less than 3 weeks away now and if you’re looking for gift ideas for someone on your list, we’ve got you covered.



Our consumer technology reporter Jamey Tucker is rounding up some of the best tech gadgets of the year.

I’ve looked at a lot of tech gadgets this year and two of my very favorites are both great for people who love to entertain in their home.

One is under this cool canvas cover and I’ll show you that one in a second, but this one is not much bigger than a soda can but it brings the movie theater experience into your home or your backyard.

The Anker Nebula Capsule II is a portable blue-tooth high-def projector.

It’s built-in battery runs for 3 hours, long enough for most movies.

The speaker is built-in for 360-degree sound that fills up a room.

Connect it to your home WiFi and browse through YouTube videos or movies from the Google Play Store, there’s an HDMI input for DVD players or, you can use an Amazon Fire Stick or Roku.



You’ll need a screen and I found this portable one from Elite Screens that was easy to set up in my backyard.

We built a fire, brought out the chairs and had movie night under the stars.For music listening, the House of Marley Stir-It-Up turntable is not only beautiful but it’s packed with features that I love.

Connect it to your home stereo system, or, since it has a built-in pre-amp, wireless through a Bluetooth speaker or headphones.

It doesn’t even have to be in the same room.

You can also connect it to a computer to turn those vinyl records into something you can listen to on the go.

The Stir-It-Up Bluetooth turntable is constructed of bamboo, recycled plastic and aluminum and fabric and it sounds as good as it looks.

I’ve got it connected to an old Bluetooth speaker I use around the house but Marley also makes matching bamboo speakers that are beautiful.

Any audiophile will tell you, music just sounds better this way.

That’s What the Tech, I’m Jamey Tucker