What the Tech? Gifts for music lovers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– We all have someone on our gift list that is impossible to shop for.



Before you go out and settle on a gift card, you might want to think about giving the gift of music.

Our consumer technology reporter Jamey Tucker has rounded up some gadgets that will make anyone happy this holiday.

Everyone loves music right?

One of my favorite gadgets of the year is this dongle from CREATIVE.

The SX-Fi is a earbud headphone amp that makes music you listen to on your smart phone sound better.

Not louder, just better.

Everyone’s ears are a little different.

So you scan both ears and your head using the CREATIVE app.

The holography technology maps your head to personalize the sound, giving you custom fit audio.

You use the headphones or earbuds you already have. I was skeptical at first, but listening to music on my phone and on YouTube, it sounds like I’m in the studio as the band records.

Unfortunately, it’s made for Android devices but there are iPhone workarounds.— Apple’s Airpods and Airpod Pro are some of the best earbuds around, but if you don’t want to spend a couple of hundred dollars on them, let me suggest the earbuds from BlackWeb.

They’re only $40 but they offer some of the best sound I’ve heard in more expensive earbuds.

The wireless earbuds come with a charging case.

If they travel, they’ll love the over-the-ear headphones they see everybody else wearing on airplanes.

The Bose Quiet Comfort Bluetooth headphones have active noise cancellation so they won’t hear the plane’s engine or the person beside them.

They’re top of the line.

Even if they have a Bluetooth speaker, one is not enough. I really like the Earfun portable speaker.

Great sound for a $31 speakers and it’s waterproof.— If they’re a true audiophile, they probably have some vinyl records.

A turntable makes a great gift. Audio-Technica turntables start at under $100.

Crosely portable turntables can go from room to room. And I’ve mentioned the House of Marley Bluetooth turntable that sounds as good as it looks.

If they have a turntable already, get them some records. New releases are coming out on vinyl now and some come with a download code so they can put the album on their phone.

Amazon,Best Buy, Target and Walmart all have record stores on their website.

For someone who loves music, you can’t go wrong.