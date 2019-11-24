What the Tech? Gadgets that will sell out

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Black Friday ads are out and the big day is coming up this week.

If you have some specific things on your gift list this year, you may not want to wait to get them.

Our Consumer Technology Reporter Jamey Tucker explains.

At least one of the things on this list is almost impossible to find right now.

While you might get lucky and find them Black Friday, chances are you won’t find these gadgets on sale.

This year’s hottest tech gadget is Apple’s AirPods Pro.

They’re a big improvement on the previous model.

Many Apple Stores, like this one, have none in stock.

Even if you find them, Apple products don’t go on sale so you’re likely going to spend $250 on a pair now as well as through the holidays.

This year’s hot toy will be hard to find.

“Juno the baby elephant” is an interactive toy that responds to your voice.

It’s a favorite of YouTube personality Harper Rose of Harper’s Playhouse.

It’s very popular and the price has already dropped to $77.

According to CamelCamelCamel it was $100 this summer but sold out many places.

Some bought it forre-sale and it was $200.

Nintendo’s new Nintendo Switch Lite was released recently and like other Nintendo gaming consoles, this one will be hard to find.

Amazon won’t have any in stock until December 20th.

Right now, in stores it’s $200 but higher from 3rd party sellers on Ebay.

That’s another sign it could sell out soon.

That’s not to say it’s impossible to find them on sale but it’ll probably be a door buster that requires you to camp out and fight the crowd.

If they’re on your list and you’ve just got to have it,don’t wait.

That’s What the Tech? I’m Jamey Tucker.