What the Tech? Disney+

The cord-cutting wars are well underway. Disney + is perhaps the most anticipated subscription service of them all.

And early reviews indicate it lives up to the hype.

To watch Disney + on a TV you will need a Roku, Amazon Fire, PlayStation, or a smart TV that offers it.

You’ll just need to look for the Disney + app that’s now available for download and installation.

You can also watch it by downloading the mobile app to a smartphone or iPad. You can also watch it on a computer.

Your family can share the account and watch up to 4 shows and movies simultaneously using other devices.

It’s $7 a month or $70 if you pay for a year in advance.

There’s a free 7-day trial that will convert to a monthly subscription if you don’t cancel it.



What’s on? Pretty much every Disney movie ever made. All those you grew up with in the 60s,70s, 80s and beyond.

Lots of Mickey Mouse club shows for toddlers. The entire MarvelUniverse is here with only a few exceptions.

All of the Star Wars movies, plus Pixar movies and docuseries from National Geographic.

Movies and shows can be streamed of course, but can also be downloaded to watch on mobile devices.

This will be great on long vacation car rides.

The downside of Disney and its own streaming service, all of its movies and shows will be here exclusively.

Once the Disney contract with Netflix ends, you won’t find Disney, Marvel or Star Wars on Netflix, you’ll have to sign up for Disney plus if you only use Netflix now.

