What the Tech? CES: Screens and TV’s

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — If you’re in the market for a new TV, you’re in luck. New televisions are due to come out just in time for the Super Bowl next month.

Our consumer technology reporter Jamey Tucker was at the Consumer Electronics Show this week where all the major TV makers are unveiling new sets you’re sure to want.

Screens are what everybody talks about at CES. Check this out, I’ll bet you’ve never seen a screen as thin as this: literally paper thin that allows companies to put them in just about anything.

Televisions are popular once again and they’re getting thinner too.The trend now is making televisions that are hidden or disguised when they’re not being used.Lg will release these 65″ LED TV’S that roll up or down into a cabinet. These sets are not much thicker than a credit card.But while thin may be in, picture quality is key.