What the Tech? Avoid the ‘free trial’ trap

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)–If you download apps, you might have run across a scam in the app stores that is tricking you into paying for free apps. 59% of consumers say that they have been charged for apps they never intended to buy. Jamey Tucker explains in today’s ‘What the Tech?’.

It’s the latest way app makers are trying to make money. Free trials! 7 day or 3 day free so you can see if you like them or not. Trouble is…it’s often a trick. Free trials convert to paid subscriptions when they run out. Charged to the credit card you have stored with Apple or Google.

Most people who get stuck with new subscriptions never realize

what’s happening until it’s too late. For example, many animal lovers downloaded this app, “My Talking Pet 2” last Christmas and took advantage of a 7 day trial. I did and 7 days later my credit card was charged $40! It happens frequently. According to a Bankrate shopping survey, 59% of adults who signed up for a free trial of apps were later charged without actually subscribing, and the Better Business Bureau says customers lost an average of $186. This app Panna, automatically charges your account $71.99 if you don’t cancel within a week and the viral Gradient app slips this in the agreement for a 3 day trial: you have to cancel within 24 hours of the subscription ending or be charged for a year subscription.



Here’s how to enjoy a trial subscription without getting stuck with a bill: Cancel the subscription immediately. You do that by going to your iPhone settings, tap on your name at the top, then subscriptions, then cancel. On an Android device, Go to the Google Play Store app, tap menu and then subscriptions. Here’s the secret the app makers don’t want you to know: Even if you cancel the free trial immediately you’ll still have access to it until the trial ends. You can always subscribe later, if you like it. Otherwise, you’re stuck paying for an app you’ve already forgotten about.

That’s What the Tech? I’m Jamey Tucker.

News 2 brings you special reports every weekend. Click here for our “Weekend Extra” section.