What the Tech? Augmented reality

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Our consumer technology reporter Jamey Tucker takes a closer look at what many believe to be bigger than virtual reality.

These folks are seeing dragons. The same dragon interacting in the same way, but only people wearing special augmented reality glasses from RealMax can see the mixture of fantasy and the real world.

RealMax and other companies are counting on augmented or mixed reality to become more popular than virtual reality. And it’s moving in that direction.

Virtual reality requires special glasses, and headsets that block out the real world.

VR is big in gaming and even in some amusement parks, but AR has become a bigger part of the real world. You can shop in augmented reality. Wonder how that TV or sofa would look in your den? Amazon and IKEA can show you using your phone and augmented reality.

RealMax CEO Nigel Burton tells us police departments are using their glasses to train officers for dangerous situations.

Soon, you might be watching a concert by your favorite rock band’s latest tour.