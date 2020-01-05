What the Tech? App of the year: JustWatch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Have you ever spent most of an evening trying to find something to watch on Netflix or Amazon?

There’s no TV guide for streaming channels so we’re left to switch back and forth between everything we subscribe to just to browse.

This app eliminates scrolling and button pushing.

JustWatch curates movies and shows on all the major streaming services, including the free ones like Pluto, IMDB and The Roku channel.

Just select the ones you have access to. Rather than switching back and forth between them all, JustWatch shows you only those services.

The listings are updated daily so you can see the latest releases, or the ones most popular with other users.

There’s a lot of bad shows and movies. You can filter those out by choosing to see only the movies and shows with good rotten tomato scores or IMDB ratings.

You can also browse by year, genre or rating.

See something interesting you want to watch at some point, just add it to your watch list. Best of all, it’s free for iOS, Android and has been recently added to the Amazon Fire TV devices.

It saves so much time looking for something to watch. Just Watch wasn’t just an app of the day…it’s the app of the year.

That’s What the Tech?

News 2 brings you special reports every weekend. Click here for our “Weekend Extra” section.