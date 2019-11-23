What the Tech? App of the day: Project Foodie

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– If you’re planning to do any cooking and baking for the holidays, you might want to shop the app stores for help in the kitchen.

Our Consumer Technology Reporter Jamey Tucker has found one cooking app that stands above the rest.

If you’ve ever wanted to cook alongside a professional chef, you won’t find many more talented than Daniel Holzman.

The celebrity chef of Meatball Shop Restaurant in New York, launched hisapp “Project Foodie” when his brother, a TV producer, kept bugging him on how to make his favorite dish.

Holzman assumes you don’t know what you’re doing which results in some incredibly detailed recipes and videos.

Holzman is a great teacher, but he’s also entertaining. There are all types of recipes and demonstrations.

You can search by keyword, ingredient, course, or how long you’ve got to prepare it.

One of the best features is being able to easily change a recipe to accommodate a larger group.

This recipe is for 4 people, but if 10 are coming for dinner, a simple swipe adjusts the recipe.

It’s the simplicity of the app that makes it appealing.

No ads to skip through. The app is free but you can donate a few dollars to help the guys continue adding recipes and shooting videos.

It’s an entertaining and appetizing app in more ways than one. I’m Jamey Tucker and Project Foodie, is the app of the day.