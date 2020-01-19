What the Tech? App of the day: Motivation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — If you’re feeling a little blue this time of year, you’re not alone, you may suffer from ‘SAD’. Seasonal Affective Disorder affects thousands of people every winter, making them feel out of sorts, bordering on depression. The app of the day may be just what the doctor ordered.

Many people get the winter blahs this time of year. Maybe it’s the weather or the post holiday stress, if you can use some little pick-me-up messages throughout the day, the app ‘Motivation’ may be what you need.

Motivation simply sends you text type messages to keep you motivated throughout the day. You choose the topics or categories. Messages to build self confidence, get you to the gym, for work and productivity, improving relationships or personal growth.

Messages to re-frame your thoughts, manage emotions, and relax. You can also choose messages to help deal with losing someone, overcoming depression or just feeling lost.

Choose how often you’d like to receive the messages, up to 30 times a day. Once all that’s been set, you’ll begin receiving messages. Some popular motivational quotes, lyrics from songs or lines from movies.

You can inspire others by creating an image and sharing it on Instagram, Facebook or as a text to a friend.

Motivation, daily quotes is a free app, but users complain of too many ads. If you could use some daily motivation though, the app removes the ads for $12 a year.

It’s available for iPhones and android devices in the app stores.