What the Tech? App of the day: Minnow

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– If you’re going to be staying inside this weekend to watch TV, you might tune into Netflix or Amazon Prime.

If so, you’ll probably spend a lot of time just looking or something to watch.

Our consumer technology reporter Jamey Tucker, says that there’s got to be a better way, and he found it in the app of the day.

Ever feel like you spend more time searching Netflix than you do watching Netflix?

Minnow is a brand new app that can help. Not just with Netflix, but with many of the streaming services you can subscribe to today.



Here’s how it works: Select the platforms you subscribe to. Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO, Hulu. Minnow says it’ll add others soon.



You can then see everything that’s on those platforms. That might help some, but Minnow also has playlists from other users.



Look at this one called “We Love New York”. All these films set in New York are available on my subscriptions. I might never find them otherwise.



There are playlists of time travel movies, courtroom dramas, and imminent disaster movies. You can watch now, or save or favorite movies for later.



You can also search by ‘mood’ or genre. Feel like an action movie, rom-com, documentary?



Minnow has recommendations. It’s a must-have and your clicker finger will thank you. I’m Jamey Tucker and Minnow is the app of the day.

