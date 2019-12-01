What the Tech? App of the day: Gift List

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Less than a month before Christmas and you may still have a list of gifts you need to buy.

Family and friends, you can easily go over budget and still forget something.

Our consumer technology reporter Jamey Tucker has found some apps that may help.

Gift List is just what it says.

Rather than putting it all on paper, as Santa does, you make your list in the app.

There are two with the same name for Android and iPhones, but they’re a little different.

On the Android app, you set a budget for how much you want to spend for the people on your list.

If you know what they want, just add it to the list.

Once you buy one of the items, you can check it off, and even make a note that it’s wrapped.

The app ties into Amazon, list perfume, and the app shows you the different perfumes for sale at Amazon.

Drag and drop to add the item to your list.

iPhone users also have a Gift List app, made by a different company, it’s very similar.

Rather than having to add names individually though, you can give it permission to access your contacts and add them that way.

Add a name, gift, where to buy it and how much it costs.

When you purchase it, add the actual price and the app will show you when you’re getting close to your budget or how much you’ve spent overall.

If you just want to have some fun with your kids and build an actual Christmas gift list, these free apps may be what you’re looking for.

I’m Jamey Tucker and Gift List is the app of the day.