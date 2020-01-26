What the Tech? After Credits app

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — If you’re headed to the movies this weekend, a new smartphone app may help you save you time. It’s an app that tells you if ‘there’s more’.

Who doesn’t like bonus footage during the credits in movies? Whether it’s bloopers, a music video or a ‘where are they now’, scenes that play after the movie ends is a pleasant surprise.

How do you know if there are extra scenes besides waiting? After Credits is an app that takes the guesswork out of it.

The app lists every new release and whether there’s anything extra during the credits or after the credits. In Doolittle, for example, we see there’s a bonus during credits. Other users of the app vote on whether it’s worth the wait.

The app doesn’t give anything away, unless you tap “Spoilers” for a brief description of the bonus scene. Nearly 90% of users say there’s something after the credits roll in Frozen 2 worth waiting for.

Older movies are listed too in case you’re watching on TV, Netflix or DVD. If you don’t see a movie listed, you can add it yourself.

There are similar apps but After Credits is the simplest to use and you can avoid spoilers. The app is 99-cents but only for the iPhone and iPad.

The Android app called “After Credits” is not from the same company.