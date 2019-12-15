What the Tech? Gadget gift ideas under $30

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Hard to believe but Christmas is in a little more than a week.

Many of you are probably still looking for the perfect gift to give someone special.



Electronics are popular gifts again this year, but not all of them cost a lot of money.

You probably expect to spend hundreds on tech gadgets but you can impress people on yourlist with how cool you are, for at or under $30.

These notebooks for example from Rocketbook.

Take notes as you would with any old paper notebook.

Then, using the Rocketbook app, scan the pages to save them in Google Docs, Dropbox, Evernote, email them to yourself, there are plenty of options.

With the Everlast notebook, just wipe the pages with a damp cloth to erase it all and start over.

The Everlast notebook is $29. The Rocketbook Wave is even more ‘techie’, to erase it just toss it in a microwave with a cup of water and in a few minutes the pages are wiped clean.

There’s also a coloring book for kids.Wireless charging a phone is the way to go with most newer smartphones.

Put an Anker PowerWave stand on a desk to keep your phone on charge all day long. It has a built-in fan to keep the phone from overheating. It’s a fast charger too, for just $20.Everyone, and I mean everyone can use a portable smartphone battery.

Lots of choices under$30 but I like the Ventev Powercell battery.

At just $30– it has a built-in charging cable so you always have what you need to charge your phone.

Everyone’s thinking about cutting the cable cord, and even if they haven’t a Roku is good to have on any TV.

The Roku Express is only $24.

Even if they don’t have Netflix there’s still lots of free TV shows and movies to watch.