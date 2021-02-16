What does wind chill mean?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As winter weather continues to grip Middle Tennessee, you will continue to hear the term wind chill or ‘feels-like’ temperatures from News 2 meteorologists.

Your body radiates heat and when the wind is calm, there’s a nice warm layer between you and your surroundings. However, when there’s wind, it strips away that thin layer of warm air above your skin. The windier it is, the more heat you lose and the colder it feels.

The colder and windier conditions are, the higher your risk of developing hypothermia and frostbite. Days with low wind chills values require lots of layers. And if these ‘feels-like’ temperatures are really low, it’s best to stay inside.

If you know the temperature and windspeed, you can use the chart above to calculate wind chill. Or you can use the formula below:

T wc = 35.74 + 0.6215T – 35.75(V0.16) + 0.4275T(V0.16)