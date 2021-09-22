‘What a mess’: Nolensville Historical Museum vandalized, window broken

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nolensville Police Department is investigating after the Nolensville Historic Museum was vandalized Monday night.

For decades the museum has held small pieces of history, but it took only minutes for hard work to be destroyed.

“What a mess, what a mess to clean up, and then my next thing was we have a lot of volunteers that work really hard and someone came and destroyed that,” said Michelle Jenkins, Museum Director.

According to police, the vandals threw “bricks and rocks through the window of the museum. Property and museum pieces have been damaged and destroyed.”

According to Jenkins, a local Boy Scout troop was meeting in the community room of the museum when they noticed the damage and quickly worked to clean it up.

According to Jenkins, someone drew graffiti on several items located in the back of the Nolensville Historical Museum. (Michelle Jenkins)

“There are shards everywhere all over the trophies, in the pictures, in the clothing,” said Jenkins as she pushed around leftover pieces of glass. “They basically fooled with their own community, with their own neighbors, which is disheartening.”

In 2009, Williamson County leased the 1937 school building-turned-recreation center to the society. Restoration began to bring the school back to its 1937 glory. In March 2012, the school was placed on both the National and Tennessee Registers of Historic Places, making the potential punishment for vandalism greater.

While most of the glass has been cleaned up and the window has been replaced, Jenkins told News 2 it’s the crimes that took place before Monday that had her concerned.

“We’re here all the time and noticed some tagging on the backside of the museum in the same area where the window had been,” explained Jenkins.

She shared photos of recycling cans, doors and garbage bins with graffiti paint covering the museum’s property. Now, Jenkins worries this won’t be the last time the museum is targeted, stating, “so we feel like, maybe, this might escalate if we don’t ask for community help with the rock and brick situation. Afraid that it may even go further.”

If you have any information on the vandals, call Nolensville Police Department at (615) 642-6702.