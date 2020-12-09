‘We’ve lost about 60% of business’, Wedding industry continues to struggle amid pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Members of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force say the COVID-19 outbreak in Nashville has reached a new peak.

With more cases and tougher restrictions, it’s no surprise, the wedding industry in Music City has taken a major hit.

Fortunately, some in the event industry have been able to continue working, but for Christina Logan and Brandon Rolland, 2020 has been anything but a fairytale ending.

“We’ve been live streaming weddings,” Rolland said, who owns the event production company, Entertain!

Rolland’s business provides DJ’s, photo booths, and lighting at weddings and other events. As you can imagine, business is not good.

“Almost all of [the weddings] have been postponed,” Rolland said, adding, he’s lost around 60-percent of his business.

“Everybody wants to be the exception,” Christina Logan said, owner of Christina Logan Design.

Except in 2020, there are no exceptions and expectations are far from reality.

“Business has been fairly non-existent,” Logan said, adding, that since March she’s been a part of just five weddings, down from a scheduled 18.

That doesn’t count all of the work that she didn’t get because of the pandemic.

“A lot of people were moving weddings from Davidson County to Williamson County where they could find holes in venues availability.”

According to weddingwire.com, December is the most popular month of the year to get engaged. If this is true, there should be a lot of eager brides looking to book weddings in 2021 and beyond.

The problem now– most 2020 brides are still waiting in line and space is starting to fill up.

Even if you do find an open date with the perfect venue, planner, photographer, etc. is it even worth the risk?

According to the CDC, a wedding reception that took place in rural Maine, caused a COVID-19 outbreak that led to 177 cases, 7 hospitalizations, and 7 deaths.

“It’s been a weird year and its going to be weird for our industry all next year too,” Logan said, adding its been tough, but she’ll survive.

Rolland agrees; the show must go on.

“They’re ready to dance, enjoy and celebrate they want to hug the people they weren’t allowed to hug this year and we’re really excited to bring that to them,” Rolland said.

According to the CDC, community gatherings such as weddings, birthday parties, church events, and funerals have the potential to be coronavirus super-spreading events.