Wet start to the weekend, beautiful Sunday on the way

Starting out cool and soggy this morning with temperatures in the low 50s and with showers across the area. This afternoon we will warm to the low 60s and rain continues into the afternoon. We should dry out this evening. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible mainly south of I-40 this afternoon.

The second half of the weekend is looking gorgeous. Sunday afternoon will bring mostly sunny skies along with high temperatures in the low 70s.

During the first half of the workweek, we’ll see plenty of sunshine, and temperatures will skyrocket to the low and mid 80s!