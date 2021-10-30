Wet Saturday but dry for Halloween

Showers will be numerous throughout the morning hours so bring the rain gear if you are heading out before noon.

That steady rain should become more widely scattered off and on showers by the afternoon with temps in the mid-50s for highs.

Showers should be tapering off during the evening hours, and we’ll see a sunny Sunday with highs in the mid-60s.

For TRICK OR TREAT time, temps will be falling through the 50s, so keep the little ones warm.

VOODOO LAND: Middle of next week cold air moves in from the north & morning lows will be in the 30s with possible frost by late week into the weekend.