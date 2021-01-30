Wet and windy weekend, snow possible Monday morning

A few showers moving in from the west with temperatures in the 20s and 30s this morning. A couple of snowflakes may be in the mix.

We’ll dry out by lunchtime and the afternoon looks cloudy with high temps in the low 50s. Winds will be picking up starting this afternoon and we will gust upwards of 30 mph into the overnight. The second round of rain moves in by dinner time and will continue into early tomorrow.

Tomorrow temperatures start out mild in the 50s but start to fall during the afternoon. We will also see scattered showers and at night they become more numerous. At the same time, temps drop below freezing so those rain showers could turn to snow showers. They will last into Monday morning and may even last longer on the Plateau so chances for accumulating snow look more likely there.

Temperatures behind this system get colder for midweek but we should stay dry until Thursday.

