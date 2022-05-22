The cold front will bring in cooler air and lower temperatures by the afternoon with highs only in the 70s. A few on and off showers are expected into the afternoon and evening. It won’t be a washout, but rain gear is necessary.

Cooler temperatures stick around Monday, and scattered showers with a few thunderstorms in the mix will be around for the morning and midday hours. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

The 80s return Tuesday and Wednesday with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. A few strong storms are possible. Thursday will bring a frontal boundary that may spark off a few strong storms as well. Warmer and drier conditions are expected as we head into the weekend.