Wet and breezy today, cooler tomorrow

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Temperatures this morning are starting out mainly in the 50s. A few showers will work their way into our Northwestern communities by sunrise. We’ll see showers throughout the area today as a cold front moves through the area.

Highs today will reach the mid 60s by the midday hours and drop back through the 50s during the afternoon as the cooler air starts to work it’s way through. It’s going to be rather breezy as well with winds gusting up to 25-30 mph at times. Overnight temperatures will drop into the 30s.

Your Monday afternoon will be sunny, but highs will only make it into the mid 50s thanks to the cold front. We look mostly dry Tuesday before more rain Wednesday. Wednesday we will have to watch for the potential for a few stronger storms.

Thanksgiving looks to be mainly dry with highs in the low-60s. Another system could bring some storms in time for next weekend.

