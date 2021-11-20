Wet and breezy Sunday, Cold start to the workweek!

Temperatures are in the 20s and 30s, meaning a cold start for the Rock ‘N’ Roll Marathon.

We’ll see high clouds throughout the day, but also sunshine as well. Highs will range from the mid-50s to near 60.

We’ll see rain tomorrow as a cold front approaches. Showers are expected and winds will get gusty at times. The Titans play at home so if you are heading there bring the rain gear.

THANKSGIVING WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be cold with highs in the 40s to 50 degrees with sunshine. Patchy rain rolls in from the west Thanksgiving Day.

