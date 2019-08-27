Westmoreland police officer faces assault charge

SUMER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations has arrested a Westmoreland police officer on assault charges.

TBI agents began investigating an allegation of excessive use of force against Westmoreland police officer Amanda Wolfe.

According to authorities, on August 7, a passenger who had active warrants exited their vehicle and fled on foot.

After a brief chase, the man was captured and handcuffed.

The investigation determined that while the man was handcuffed and compliant, Officer Wolfe repeatedly struck him in the back.

On August 27, Amanda Lynn Wolfe turned herself into authorities and was charged with one count of assault.

She was arrested and booked into the Sumner County Jail and was released on her own recognizance.