Westmoreland officer charged with trying to solicit young girl

MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents arrested a Westmoreland police officer on charges of trying to solicit a female minor.

According to TBI, agents began investigating on April 12 an allegation that off duty 38-year-old Dominic Mancino had solicited the girl for sex.

Mancino is charged with one count of solicitation of a minor and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor. He was arrested Thursday and booked into the Macon County Jail on $10,000 bond.

Westmoreland Police tell News 2 that Mancino was placed on administrative leave as soon as they learned of the investigation. He turned in his badge and weapons on April 12. Mancino was employed with Westmoreland Police Department for 2 years.